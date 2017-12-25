The importance of being an institution

I have been writing this column for over three years. My year-end columns in the past have considered reforming cooking fuel subsidies, developing within a shrinking carbon space, a national clean air mission, making pollution control boards more effective, and expanding distributed power generation, for households and agricultural activities.

Today, I turn the mirror inwards and ask: What is the role of a public policy research institution? In a democracy the legislature, the executive and the judiciary are guided by the Constitution, and keep a check on one another. A free press ...