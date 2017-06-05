The income pyramid is hard to dig into

Is high growth inevitable for companies operating in under-penetrated sectors? Many of us implicitly assume as much, particularly investors when they indiscriminately invest in such companies despite expensive valuations. The logic behind this appears robust: Any extra expenditure for a household would have a different spending pattern from its current pattern; basic needs having already been taken care of, they should spend the extra rupees on new categories on which they spent too little. But there appears to be no free lunch — at least none so far. Over the last decade and a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?