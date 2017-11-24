The Indian wine day

The very first Indian Wine Day was celebrated on 16 November 2017 with simultaneous dinners at six Lalit Hotel properties (Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and London) where Indian cuisine from their Baluchi restaurants was paired with select Indian wines. This novel concept was the brainchild of Subhash Arora, who is surely the foremost ambassador of wine in India: he heads the Indian Wine Academy and the Delhi Wine Club, and was awarded the “Order of Star of Italian Solidarity” by the Italian Government for his role in promoting Italian wines in India ...