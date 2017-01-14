TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

The last party in the arena

Now, the only one left in the arena is BJP

Business Standard 

Here is one of the slogans the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be using in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Haathi jam gaya jaade mein. Panja gaya bhaade mein. Cycle gayee kabaade mein. Ab bas kamal bacha akhade mein [The elephant (the Bahujan Samaj Party symbol) is paralysed by the cold; the hand (the Congress symbol) is up for sale to the highest bidder; the cycle (the Samajwadi Party symbol) is headed for the junk heap. Now, the only one left in the arena is the lotus (the BJP symbol)].

