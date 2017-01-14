The last party in the arena

Here is one of the slogans the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be using in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Haathi jam gaya jaade mein. Panja gaya bhaade mein. Cycle gayee kabaade mein. Ab bas kamal bacha akhade mein [The elephant (the Bahujan Samaj Party symbol) is paralysed by the cold; the hand (the Congress symbol) is up for sale to the highest bidder; the cycle (the Samajwadi Party symbol) is headed for the junk heap. Now, the only one left in the arena is the lotus (the BJP symbol)].