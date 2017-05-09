TRENDING ON BS
A rule-based deviation from fiscal path
The last straw

It was unusual for the apex court to constitute a seven-judge bench for a contempt of court hearing

It was like the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back. After Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan “sentenced” the Chief Justice of India and seven Supreme Court judges to imprisonment from his “home court”, the apex court was left with no alternative but to send this recalcitrant judge to jail for six months holding him guilty of contempt. It was unusual for the apex court to constitute a seven-judge bench for a contempt of court hearing signalling its seriousness in addressing such appalling conduct of a current High Court judge.
 
While the removal of a current judge requires a cumbersome constitutional process of impeachment by Parliament, a judge does not enjoy any immunity for any criminal act. This was needed to protect the majesty of the highest court whose repeated lawful directions were contemptuously flouted by Karnan — a conduct least expected of a High Court judge.


 
                S K Choudhury   Bengaluru
 
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

