The logic of destroy rather than improve

It used to be a macabre French Revolution joke that the guillotine was the best cure for a headache. That spirit of destroy-rather-than-improve is rampant in today’s India with the railway board chairman, A K Mittal, telling passengers, who complained of the catering, to bring their own food. Similarly, instead of providing clean blankets, trains have decided not to supply blankets at all. I am not sure whether the blanket decision followed Mittal’s outrageous food announcement or if it was the other way round. Either way, it would appear that far from setting a standard ...