The loneliness of liberalism

The author is talking about Jantar Mantar protest against lynchings against supposed beefeaters

The author is talking about Jantar Mantar protest against lynchings against supposed beefeaters

This Wednesday evening, I went to Jantar Mantar in Delhi with my children to protest against the recent spate of lynchings against supposed beefeaters. For once, the crowd milling about us seemed oddly comforting. It eased, if only for a fleeting moment, the growing sense of isolation I’ve experienced watching liberalism and nationalism migrate to the polar opposite ends of the political spectrum. The moment of comfort was short-lived, as such moments often are, ending with a couple of conversations I had during and after the protest. But first, let’s back up to that moment when ...

Geetanjali Krishna