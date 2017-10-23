The long and the short of it

Three years ago, after I had finished extolling the virtues of those who write in newspapers, a particularly irritable, acerbic, and permanently discontented but very dear friend challenged me to write a novel and/or short stories. Her dismissive and derisive tone – she used to be a publisher, after all – hugely annoyed me. So I decided to do both, that is, write a novel as well as short stories. I took my revenge by making the novel about publishing, and my short stories about people like her. I had a lot of fun doing it. A novel, in the end, is ...