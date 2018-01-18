JUST IN
The long path to digital: Slow progress shows in the Indian courtrooms

In reply to an RTI enquiry, the court disclosed that only 30 appeals out of thousands have been filed digitally so far

Business Standard 

Though the Supreme Court announced in May last year that it would go paperless with digital technology, it has a long way to go. In reply to an RTI enquiry, the court disclosed that only 30 appeals out of thousands have been filed digitally so far. There have been 281 e-writs and 418 special leave petitions.

The slow progress — due to the reluctance of lawyers and clients to adopt new technology — shows in the courtrooms. The Constitution Bench presided over by the Chief Justice is deluged with paper briefs and records as the five judges are hearing 27 petitions against Aadhaar, alleged to be an electronic surveillance system. None of the judges is seen using desktops on the podium.

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 22:33 IST

