The 'Magna Carta' of privacy

The Supreme Court decision on the right to privacy is a ringing endorsement of human dignity and liberty and surely merits mention as one of the great decisions on civil liberties and fundamental rights. In concurring judgments that are lucid, vigorously reasoned, well-researched, and moving, the Supreme Court has laid out unanswerable rationales for the recognition of the inalienable right to privacy in our Constitution and has persuasively rejected each objection to the same put forward by the government and by the UIDAI. In doing so, the court has once again proven itself to be a ...