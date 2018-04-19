The making and crash of Martin Sorrell

Rarely has that awful cliche, “end of an era”, been more appropriately used than in marking Sir Martin Sorrell’s resignation from the leadership of WPP, the world’s largest marketing communications group, after 33 years. The facts surrounding his exit are hazy. Days earlier, WPP had announced that it was investigating alleged misconduct by Sorrell, something he denied.

The company soon said the investigation was over and that “it did not involve amounts that were material to the company”. Why Sorrell went ahead and resigned anyway is baffling. It ...