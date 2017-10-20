The misogynistic face of murder

Earlier this fortnight, when I went out for my morning constitutional, I saw a group of people gathered near the fruit stand by the park. It turned out that earlier that morning, the partially burnt body of a girl had been found in a gully in Khizrabad, less than a kilometre away. “I saw the body up close,” an old woman claimed. “It looked like she had been strangled and burnt elsewhere and simply dumped here.” Everyone was wondering why the killer had chosen to leave the victim’s body in the middle of the road in a crowded residential area. According to the ...