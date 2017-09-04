The NEET problem

The suicide by a 17-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, Anitha, who aspired to become a doctor, must necessitate a rethink on how India chooses candidates for undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS and BDS. Last week, Anitha took her life after the Supreme Court ruled against her petition to not use the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores for deciding admissions. She had scored very poorly in the NEET, which is a country-wide exam conducted by the Delhi-based Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, she had performed very well in her state board exam and ...