The paradox of innovation

No Indian varsity made it to top-100 list of Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2017

There was some good news on the innovation front last week: India moved up six ranks to 60th in the 2017 Global Innovation Index compared to last year. It’s a significant improvement from the 81st position out of 140-odd countries in 2015. Even countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Morocco were ahead of India that year. The good news didn’t end there. Consider international patent applications filed from India to assess the innovative activity in the country. According to figures released by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property ...

Shyamal Majumdar