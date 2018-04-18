The peculiarity of tax reform

I have recently written on specific aspects of designing the Direct Tax Code. Here I delineate the fundamental underpinnings of tax design. Principles: When economies function well, equity is of less concern.

But when the economy is foundering, progressivity in taxation protects the less well-off. Second, progressive tax rates also assist in stabilisation of an economy from unwanted or unexpected fluctuations, for example, in crisis and post-crisis periods. Third, tax design should also address matters of efficiency of resource allocation by attempting to minimise tax incentives that ...