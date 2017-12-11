The politician versus the mother

The other day, just for a lark, I decided to imagine myself in the shoes of Sonia Gandhi. I imagine myself as the president of the Congress party — about to step down to make way for the next generation.

I imagine myself exerting considerable influence over a former Prime Minister — a man of great stature — and him oddly succumbing. I imagine myself as the wife of a former Prime Minister, the daughter-in-law of the country’s most loved and hated figure (although the current PM is undoubtedly giving her a close fight on this one). I imagine myself as the mother of a ...