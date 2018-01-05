The politics of vegetarianism

One reason why West Bengal stood rock-fast against the saffron sweep was that Bengalis are diehard non-vegetarians. That’s like garlic to Dracula. It’s not just the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that abhors meat, fish and eggs.

The BJP-dominated South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also forbidden food stalls to display meat and meat-based edibles. The reason given is that non-vegetarian food putrefies quicker than fruit and vegetables. Some also say vegetarian food is more healthy and hygienic. Others cite a bogus religious ...