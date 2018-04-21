The power disequilibrium in Sri Lanka

When is the opposition not in the opposition? When it is in government, obviously! If only it were that simple.

Two political groupings are debating the existential dilemmas of being in the opposition while also being in government, although their circumstances are very different. The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI M) is discussing passionately whether it should stick to its position and struggle alone to bring about a revolution with Indian characteristics, marking a permanent place in the opposition; or tie up with other parties, even those that are only marginally ...