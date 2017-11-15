The promise of 2022

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant spelt out the all-digital plan again last week, saying credit cards, debit cards and even ATMs would be redundant in the next four years or so as people will use their mobile phones for most financial transactions. This is in contrast to the latest Reserve Bank of India data, which shows that the total number of ATMs has been on the rise.

In the last three years, the number has increased by 30 per cent to 2,23,000, as of June 2017. While credit card swipes have come down to 30 per cent of the total PoS transactions from 43 per cent four years ago, they continue ...