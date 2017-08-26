The promise of hyperloop

Imagine a long sealed tube with almost all the air pumped out. There are electronic magnets embedded inside the tube, creating a strong field. An aerodynamic pod is introduced into the tube. The pod levitates within the magnetic field and it faces little friction due to the vacuum. The pod is driven by an electric linear motor. Due to near-zero friction, the pod could zip along at speeds of 1,200 kmph or more. What is more, the pod could be moved with very little energy being expended. Such a system could carry both passengers and cargo at great speeds. This is a hyperloop system, an ...