The public discourse is a-changin'

There is nothing like a sustained economic slowdown to embolden the critics of this regime and its parivar adjuncts. For this, due acknowledgement must go to respected party elder and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. His article on the state of the economy in The Indian Express in late September explained, in the bluntest possible terms, the truth about the emperor’s clothes or lack thereof. Mr Sinha’s plain-speak echoed what apolitical economic commentators had been suggesting for months. Indeed, the fortnight before, even the maverick saffron knight ...