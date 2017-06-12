The Q4 show-stoppers

Pathreya lists some of the absolute gambles that can bring some excitement into dreary lives

This bag of remarkable performances, mispricing opportunities and absolute gambles could bring some excitement into dreary lives. If you make a packet, send me a ‘thank you’ WhatsApp. UPL: The global agri-chemical sector de-grows; UPL grows revenues nearly 17 per cent. The global agri-chemicals sector struggles with losses; UPL reports more than 50 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) for 2016-17. The consolidated last quarter performance is the stuff people could write case studies about: Rs 729 crore of net profit after exceptional items accounting for 42 per ...

Mudar Patherya