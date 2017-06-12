The Q4 show-stoppers

This bag of remarkable performances, mispricing opportunities and absolute gambles could bring some excitement into dreary lives. If you make a packet, send me a ‘thank you’ WhatsApp. UPL: The global agri-chemical sector de-grows; UPL grows revenues nearly 17 per cent. The global agri-chemicals sector struggles with losses; UPL reports more than 50 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) for 2016-17. The consolidated last quarter performance is the stuff people could write case studies about: Rs 729 crore of net profit after exceptional items accounting for 42 per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?