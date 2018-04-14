The rape cases of 2012 & 2018 that shook the nation

A silent prime minister; a horrific rape; protests at India Gate; arrogant press conferences; outraged social media —you’d think we were back in UPA-II. You’re tempted to throw your hands up in the air and say: The more things change, the more they stay the same.

But look a little deeper at the causes and the reaction to these two incidents of rape, in Unnao and in Kathua, and some similarities and differences to what happened in Delhi in 2012 emerge. First, one basic point: Violence against women in India, and particularly in north India, is a systemic and ...