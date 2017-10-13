The rational way to think

Game-show host Monty Hall (1921-2017) died on September 30. Recreational mathematicians will mourn his passage for he devised a most intriguing problem in his 1960s show, Let’s Make a Deal. Here’s how it went. A contestant stands in front of three closed doors. Behind one is a new car. The other two doors hide live goats (really!). The player is invited to pick a door and receive whatever is hidden behind it. (If you’re vegetarian and/or anti-personal vehicle, you may think of this in terms of three locked boxes, one of which contains a large cheque and other two ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?