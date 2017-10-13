The rational way to think

Game-show host Monty Hall (1921-2017) died on September 30. Recreational mathematicians will mourn his passage for he devised a most intriguing problem in his 1960s show, Let’s Make a Deal. Here’s how it went. A contestant stands in front of three closed doors. Behind one is a new car. The other two doors hide live goats (really!). The player is invited to pick a door and receive whatever is hidden behind it. (If you’re vegetarian and/or anti-personal vehicle, you may think of this in terms of three locked boxes, one of which contains a large cheque and other two ...