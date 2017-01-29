The real and the fake

On Friday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted a collage of photographs of iconic buildings from around the world lit in the colours of the Indian National Flag. The pictures showed the Eiffel Tower of Paris, Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, Leaning Tower of Pisa, New York’s Statue of Liberty, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur being illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day.”Fantastic. Jai Hind,” tweeted Bedi, the first woman to join the Indian Police Service. Twitterati inundated her with replies telling her that barring the Burj Khalifa, which was indeed lit in the colours of India’s National Flag, all the other pictures were photoshopped. Bedi didn’t delete the photographs.