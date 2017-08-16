The 'real' and the 'rebel'

It seems the (JD-U) is at war with itself. The Nitish Kumar-led has its national executive meeting in on August 19. The “real” that the rebels claim they lead is discussing a plan to organise a “parallel” national executive not far from where Kumar and his party will gather in There is also a war of words between the two groups, with leaders in the Kumar camp claiming that the rebels are being supported by the Lalu Prasad-led (RJD), and that the “parallel” national executive is likely to be attended by RJD workers, but without their party flag. However, neither the nor the RJD has an exhaustive list of party workers, and it is likely to be an uphill task if RJD workers populate the venue of the “rebel” meeting. Meanwhile, leader Sharad Yadav, who has disagreed with Kumar's decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has dismissed speculation that he would join any political party. This has put the Kumar camp in a fix as it does not want to be seen as expelling the senior leader from the party.

