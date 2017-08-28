The real champion at Glasgow

Indian sports fans would have been justifiably proud at the stunning entertainment on display in the ladies’ single finals at the World Badminton Championships that saw world number four P V Sindhu lose narrowly to her Japanese opponent. Moreover, despite the loss, they may have also been thrilled to see, for the first time, two Indians on the podium, with Sindhu taking the silver and Saina Nehwal the bronze. They would have been heartened by the fighting spirit of the three Indian men — Kidambi Srikanth, who lost narrowly to a Korean opponent, B Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram. ...