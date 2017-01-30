The real IPO boom

A few dozen issues in an entire year is considered a boom year for initial public offerings (IPO). But senior fund manager Nilesh Shah retweeted an eye-opening trivia by a stock guru. It went like this: “On 11th February 1986, on a single day 110 IPO were launched in the Indian market ... Unbelievable to think today.” Thirty years on, tighter regulation and bigger size of offers mean not more than a few can be absorbed in a week, forget in a day.



Business Standard