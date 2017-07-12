With reference to the editorial, “An employment crisis” (July 12), demonetisation undoubtedly affected labour-intensive sectors badly and there is no way the government can act like an ostrich after the survey findings of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. The sample size of the survey is pretty large to be taken lightly.

This government has launched several schemes in the three years of its rule — for example, Skill India, Make in India, Digital India. But where are the jobs, both for skilled and unskilled manpower? There is a dearth of job opportunities.

Many things are interlinked here. For example, fresh investment will revive only when banks start lending; they will not do so until they come out of the non-performing assets crisis. Although there seems to be some momentum towards resolution of this crisis, a long distance remains to be covered.

The biggest issue is lack of skill; for that, there is Skill India. But the objective should be that a skilled person is able to get a job for a long term and that it is sustainable. Otherwise, the whole exercise of providing skills to the youth is meaningless. For this, the government has to bring about structural reform, as the editorial rightly mentions. However, the government needs to sit with Indian Inc to find out what skills are required from the youth.

In a country where citizens get no unemployment benefit, this is the least the government can do. This government has two more years left, hence it would only be advisable that it accords highest priority to finding the right skill set.

Bal Govind Noida

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number