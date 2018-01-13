The rights of those holding up the sky

If you are even minimally keyboard-dextrous and are a woman (or not, as the case may be), you can find out everything the state is doing for you — just click on the NARI website (NARI.nic.in), select options from a dropdown menu and you will get access to all the information — about schemes, areas where they are operating, whom to contact, online copies of forms — everything.

When Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Menaka Gandhi inaugurated the website on January 2, she said she saw it as a platform that will provide information to women on issues ...