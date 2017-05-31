The 'rise' of the public sector

It is now well established that successive efforts to monetise the government’s massive shareholdings in state-promoted companies since the exercise began in 1992 has been a case of hope triumphing over experience. Most years, there’s an appreciable gap between ambitious targets and achievement. But there is a surprise embedded in the data. Between the annual efforts at disinvestment and the expansion of the private presence in a host of sectors from aviation to the oil and gas, you would assume that the predilection for setting up public sector units (PSUs) had ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?