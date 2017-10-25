The road less travelled

So what if the Aam Aadmi Party started a campaign to plant saplings in potholes in Madhya Pradesh roads last year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan believes the state’s network of roads is a lot better than that in the US. On a visit to that country to attract investors to MP, Chouhan told a gathering that his government had constructed 175,000 km of roads in the state and connected all villages with roads. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party government has drawn much flak for poorly-maintained roads from the Opposition, the state’s longest-serving chief minister said he was unimpressed when he got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the roads in that country. For the record, the United States has the world’s longest network of roads. Interstate highways, and national highways make the network of roads in the US among the world’s best.