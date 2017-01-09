The service charge pickle

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has recently issued a notification in which it has asked states to advise “hotels and restaurants to disseminate information… that service charges are discretionary and voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with services can have it waived”. In essence, it is okay for a customer to refuse to pay the service charge (roughly 5-20 per cent of menu costs of the items consumed), even after consuming the meal, regardless of whether or not one enjoyed the service. The DCA consulted with one industry body, the Hotel Association of India, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?