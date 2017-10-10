The shifting sands of West Asia & the Gulf

India’s western neighbourhood stretching from Iran to Turkey has been in perpetual turmoil over the past decade and more. The developments in this region should be of major concern to our foreign policy. Over six million Indians live and work in the Gulf kingdoms and their remittances contribute a significant amount to our foreign exchange earnings. This region is also a major source of India’s energy supplies despite efforts to diversify to other sources. And finally there are strong religious and cultural cords that link our own diverse population to the ethnic, religious and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?