The Sinha effect

The last four weeks have seen the Union government improve its responsiveness to needs of economic management. A quick recount of some of the steps taken in this period to address economic policy concerns will help explain the point. Broadly, there were three kinds of steps that the Union finance ministry took in this period — one set pertained to tackling the rise in oil prices, a second set was to remove the glitches in the goods and services tax (GST) launched some months back and the third set was aimed at addressing the stressed assets problem of state-owned banks and ...