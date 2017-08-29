The story behind India's top 10 media firms

What does the changing composition of India’s top media companies indicate? In 2003 when Star India was on a roll after Kaun Banega Crorepati, I did a cover story for Businessworld magazine, “The making of India’s biggest media house”. Star was then at an estimated Rs 1,200 crore in revenues nudging close to the Times Group’s Rs 1,500 crore. Zee at Rs 1,199 crore was on level with Star. Of the top 10 firms, five got a bulk of their revenues from publishing. Now in 2017, 14 years later, the list of India’s top 10 media firms tells ...