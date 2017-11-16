The story behind PNR 610040

This is a remarkable story and the fact it is being told is courtesy Sanjoy Mookerjee, who retired from Indian Railways (IR) as financial commissioner. If we travel by railways and even by air, we are familiar with PNR (passenger name record). PNRs have 10 digits today. The last seven digits are random.

However, the first three have significance. The first digit is an indication of the station (more accurately, zone) from which the journey starts, while the next two digits identify the passenger reservation system (PRS) through which booking was done. This is thanks to computerisation. ...