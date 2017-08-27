The story that didn't get media attention

In a country the size of India it’s not surprising that important developments sometimes don’t get the attention they deserve. However, the fact that the home ministry’s decision to forcibly deport 40,000 Rohingya refugees, including 16,500 who have been officially registered by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), has been disregarded by most of the media is particularly dismaying and upsetting. This is not just because an important story has been neglected but, more importantly, because the decision to forcibly deport is immoral, arguably illegal and definitely ...