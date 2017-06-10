The strange connection between drinking and horrible news

The events of the past two weeks are good enough a reason for one to want to have a nice stiff drink

Timing is everything, and mine is awful. I can only ever think of a question to ask after the discussion panel has disbanded. I wear a boot cut when everyone is wearing skinny jeans. I decided to start drinking like a troubled teenager just when my peers had begun to buy houses and stay up late doing their kids’ homework. But worst of all, I decided to stop drinking like a troubled teenager for a couple of months, just before news came in of children getting blown up at a concert in Manchester. The news then went on to behave like a faulty firecracker, shooting all over the room ...

Mitali Saran