The sustainable solution

The Union government has launched a spirited defence of its Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). The UDAY scheme was launched in November 2015, with the aim of relieving debt-ridden state-owned power distribution companies which, in the absence of economically viable tariffs, were making substantial losses. UDAY focussed on two key parameters. One, a financial turnaround. For this, it unveiled a plan for discom debts to be passed on to the states’ books so that discoms could enter into new power purchasing deals. Two, an improvement on the operational front in terms of reducing ...