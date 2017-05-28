The task of the MoF

The most important problem of the Indian economy is the retreat of private investment

The Indian macroeconomy is unstable. We lurch from one crisis to the next. This has far-reaching implications for the economy, ranging across issues such as investment to corporate finance to planning for old age. The prime task of the Ministry of Finance is the fiscal, financial, and monetary institution building that will create macroeconomic stability. We need to reinvigorate the Ministry of Finance with this sense of purpose, and build capacity for its prime task. The essence of the progress of a country is private investment. The most important problem of the Indian ...

Ajay Shah