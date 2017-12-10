The third element of the exit framework

Under Indian socialism, it was difficult to start a business. Many, but not all, of those entry barriers have declined.

But capitalism without firm failure is socialism for the rich. Exit frameworks have developed in India, from the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) (2002) to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) (2016) and now the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill. This is slow, hard work, which is the critical institutional infrastructure of the market economy. Under Indian socialism, entry ...