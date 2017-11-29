The trouble with a 'people's car'

Do dwindling sales of the Tata Nano reflect natural market attrition or the hubris of the bottom-of-the-pyramid business model? The latter, the Nano’s brief history suggests.

Here is why. On the face of it, a nine-year run for the Nano appears to be par for the course. Auto industry professionals put the average market life of a small car at about a decade, though this timeframe is contingent on refurbishing the product or introducing product extensions every fifth or sixth year. Set against expectations that this “people’s car” alone would more ...