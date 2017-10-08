The twain shall meet

The centenary celebration event on October 14 is likely to bring two new rivals face to face. While Prime Minister has been invited to the main event, former finance minister is expected to be present at the function as an alumnus of If both of them attend the event, it would be the first time the two leaders would meet since locking horns over the management of the country’s economy. Sinha is unlikely to share the dais with the PM though; those on the dais with the PM, according to the university guest list, include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

