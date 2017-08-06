The two words keeping me awake are ‘What if?’ What if most people stopped buying cars in a decade and a half (prediction that 95 per cent of all US passenger miles travelled will be addressed by fleets, not individuals, by 2030)? What if the productivity gains arising out of reclaimed driving hours put more money into people’s pockets, so that they could buy different experiences over assets? What if people increased renting of assets (over buying these) because they were never sure of where they would be living a few years ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?