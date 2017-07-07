The tyranny of summer vacation

The other day I read a social media post on how we’ve all become slaves to our summer vacations. How we spend the summer has become, like one’s car, clothes and address, criteria upon which we’re judged, by ourselves as well as by others. Consequently, leisurely holidays in Mussoorie, Shimla and Nainital have become passe, and people are looking to travel to more distant shores. I realised that the summer vacation is extending its tyranny beyond the upper middle class, when Rakesh Singh, an Uber driver and owner of two taxis, had a long conversation with me about Thailand ...