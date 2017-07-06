TRENDING ON BS
In need of an overhaul
Business Standard

The ultimate goal

Transport integration should be the ultimate goal of global integration and future growth

Business Standard 

Neetu Vasanta and Suresh Subudhi’s article, “Unlocking growth, integration in transport infrastructure” (July 6), succinctly elucidates the importance of transport infrastructure with respect to geopolitical and economic development. 

Development encompasses asset-building activities to access urban areas and markets and expanding the asset base to facilitate trade and enhance mobility to the contours of transport network optimisation. 

The propositions made by the authors could be pointers for city planners and transport economists to firm up research on network integration — that is achievable using advanced technologies and big data analytics — central to attaining the objectives of inclusive and “life cycle-oriented” project prioritisation. 

The potential of created assets, for example, freight station, container port and corridor road need to be gauged in the light of network objectives, economic and environmental impacts and delivery readiness. Multi-criteria asset analysis using an analytical hierarchy process is useful. Furthermore, issues of underutilisation or congregation in transport modes can be overcome by integrated asset planning, coastal shipping being a case in point. The Golden Quadrilateral project can become an example of improvised asset planning and an integrated road transport multi-modal network.

Transport integration should be the ultimate goal of global integration and future growth.

Kushankur Dey, Bhubaneswar
 
