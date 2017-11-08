The unnatural rate of joblessness

Why is unemployment so low in countries where inflation remains subdued? For economists, this is a fundamental question. And when economists confront a fundamental question, fundamental disagreement often follows. I was one of the rebel economists of the 1960s who rejected the macroeconomics we were taught in the 1950s — the “Keynesian” theory developed by J R Hicks, A W Phillips and James Tobin, according to which aggregate demand drove everything. High unemployment was caused only by deficient demand and low unemployment only by abnormally high demand. This ...