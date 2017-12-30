The urgency of defining bamboo as grass

There are four important reasons why this Bill should not be supported. Number one, what is the urgency for taking out ‘bamboo’ as a tree and defining it as a grass? Heavens are not going to fall if you introduce the Bill and take some time.

Why was an Ordinance issued for this Amendment? It is impossible to think that there was some exigency, there was some emergency unless there was pressure that was coming from some private industry to allow non-forest areas for bamboo cultivation. So, the first reason why this Bill should be opposed is because there is no rational ...