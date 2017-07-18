The valuation dilemma

The BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday posted its biggest single-day fall this calendar year, but that was due to specific government action that affected two of the biggest index heavyweights. Overall, the stock market has been in a euphoric mood for quite some time, hitting new highs driven by a tidal wave of liquidity. This is part of a global bull run, as 26 of the world’s 30 largest stock markets have been trading near their respective annual or historic highs. There have been inflows from every quarter — global fund managers are still upbeat about India despite higher ...